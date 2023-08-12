Kansas Newspaper Slams ‘Gestapo Tactics’ After Police Raid

An entire small-town Kansas police department raided the offices of a local newspaper on Friday, seizing a slew of critical material in an unprecedented move that has now left the outlet paralyzed.

The Marion Police Department, which includes five officers and two sheriff’s deputies, conducted three raids on the Marion County Record and its employees on Friday in an ongoing investigation. The raids—which occurred at the newspaper’s office, the home of its publisher Eric Meyer, and one of its reporters—resulted in the seizure of computers, cell phones, and other reporting materials.

Meyer revealed in the Record's article about the raid that the newspaper, which has been in operation for decades, now does not have the reporting and publishing materials necessary to print their next edition. The publisher also revealed that the outlet has plans to file a federal lawsuit against the City of Marion and those involved in the search.

The raid was first reported by the Kansas Reflector.

“Our first priority is to be able to publish next week,” Eric Meyer said in the Record. “But we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today. We will be seeking maximum sanctions under the law possible.”

According to Meyer, a retired University of Illinois journalism professor, the raid came after a confidential source leaked sensitive documents to the newspaper about local restaurateur Kari Newell. The source, Meyer said, provided evidence that Newell has been convicted of DUI and was driving without a license—a fact that could spell trouble for her liquor license and catering business.

Meyer, however, said he ultimately did not decide to publish the story about Newell after questioning the motivations of the source. Instead, he said, he just alerted police of the information.

“We thought we were being set up,” Meyer said about the confidential information.

The raid immediately sparked outrage online, calling into question why an entire police force was involved in a raid that could have violated federal law and could escalate the ongoing anti-press rhetoric that is dangerous for journalists simply doing their jobs.

“The raid was chilling and unprecedented, like a scene out of 1945 Nazi Germany,” Danny Karon, an adjunct professor at Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law, told The Daily Beast.

According to the search warrant for the Marion County Record Office obtained by the Reflector, officers allege the raid stems from an investigation into unlawful acts concerning a computer and identity theft.

The two-page warrant also states officers were allowed to seize a slew of material, including digital communications, servers, computer software, items containing passwords or access codes, and all correspondence and documents “pertaining to Kari Newell.” During the raid, according to the Marion County Record’s article, police also took Meyer’s mother’s Alexa smart speaker, a move that left the 98-year-old in tears.

The Reflector reported the raid also came just after the Record published an article about Newell, who responded by kicking reporters out of a meeting last week with Rep. Jake LaTurner. She also alleged that the newspaper had illegally obtained and circulated sensitive documents, which the outlet responded to in its Thursday article. (Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Marion Police Department Chief Gideon Cody declined to provide details on the incident, he hinted to The Daily Beast that it is a “criminal investigation” that may have more details than what is currently being reported.

The chief said that the federal Privacy Protection Act “does protect journalists from most searches of newsrooms”—and requires police to use a subpoena rather than a search warrant—unless the journalists “themselves are suspects in the offense that is the subject of the search.” He added that investigators must obtain a subpoena when seeking “work product materials” and “documentary materials” from the press, except in certain circumstances, including “when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing.”

“The Marion Kansas Police Department believes it is the fundamental duty of the police is to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all members of the public,” he added. “This commitment must remain steadfast and unbiased, unaffected by political or media influences, in order to uphold the principles of justice, equal protection, and the rule of law for everyone in the community.

“The victim asks that we do all the law allows to ensure justice is served,” he added. “I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated.”

A spokesperson for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that at the request of the Marion Police Department on Aug. 8, the agency began “ an investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing” in the town an hour outside of Witichta.

But several experts and advocates consulted by The Daily Beast believe that the situation is a little more complicated and would have a chilling effect on local journalists reporting on public figures.

Others are also calling into question whether the search warrant signed by Marion County District Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar adhered to the federal law protecting journalists from searches and seizures.

“An attack on a newspaper office through an illegal search is not just an infringement on the rights of journalists but an assault on the very foundation of democracy and the public’s right to know,” Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, said in a statement. “This cannot be allowed to stand.”

Steven J. Hyman, a trial lawyer and former President of the Board of Directors of the New York Civil Liberties Union, noted that the “search seems so broad, using as an excuse some privacy violation with regard to an alleged DUI, that its purpose was more to silence the newspaper than get legitimate evidence of a crime.”

“Under such circumstances, an argument certainly can be made that it goes well beyond the permitted use of a search warrant… and therefore has serious first amendment implications,” he added.

Meyer added that in his nearly five decades of teaching and practicing journalism, he has never heard of a police department raiding a newspaper. And while he is determined to continue publishing his home-town paper, he is acutely aware of the effect this will have on his outlet.

“It’s going to have a chilling effect on us even tackling issues,” Meyer said, adding that it will also have a “chilling effect on people giving us information.”