Ever Classy Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Colleague ‘Trash’ as GOP Shit Fight Goes On

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the only person defending you, and she uses a racial slur and calls a colleague “trash” in that defense, maybe it’s time to start wondering if you’re on the right side.

Greene has thrown her support behind Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) after Boebert was called out by a fellow Republican for making shockingly racist comments.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) criticized Boebert for suggesting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) might be a suicide bomber and describing her as a member of the “jihad squad” in Congress.

That didn’t go down well with Boebert’s ally Greene, who posted to Twitter on Tuesday: “[Mace] is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of [Boebert] or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad. Your [sic] out of your league.’” (She later followed it up with: “*You’re for the spellcheck police.”)

Mace replied with a tweet correcting Greene’s grammar. She added: “What I’m not is a religious bigot (or racist). You might want to try that over there in your little ‘league.’”

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a prominent Trump critic and target of Greene’s ire, joined the pile-on. “Honestly the your/you’re thing is funny... Now we all just see that you can’t spell,” he tweeted.

Later, Mace posted again on Twitter, mocking Greene’s self-congratulating tweet after she recently strong-armed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to kowtow the demands of her and other GOP extremists.

In-fighting between House Republicans has reached embarrassing new lows since the Jan. 6 insurrection—most of it directed towards Republicans who turned on Trump in the wake of the riot, or who subsequently joined Democrats to investigate the lead-up to the riot.

McCarthy has largely remained quiet throughout it all, even “begging” Greene to help him maintain power, according to Kinzinger.

Greene called 13 House Republicans “traitors” for voting for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and has called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) a “fool,” a “joke” and a “Karen.”

“You’re done. You’re a joke, Liz. Your party rejected you,” she said after Cheney voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for ignoring a Jan. 6 committee subpoena.

Meanwhile, Boebert refused to apologize to Omar during a fiery phone call on Monday.