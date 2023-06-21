Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’ on the House Floor

The messy feud between two of MAGA world’s biggest stars burst into public view on Wednesday, when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” to her face on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The angry exchange came as the two lawmakers have been swiping at each other over their competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden. But tensions came to a head on Wednesday after Boebert leveraged a procedural tool to force a vote on her own impeachment resolution within days—undercutting Greene, who had offered her own resolution, but not with the procedural advantages of forcing a vote.

Greene apparently cursed out Boebert while the House was voting Wednesday afternoon, as the two spoke in a center aisle of the House floor; part of their interaction was captured on C-SPAN’s cameras.

According to two sources that saw the exchange and a third familiar with the matter, the back and forth began when Boebert approached Greene—then seated in the chamber—and confronted her over “statements you made about me publicly.” All three of the sources said Greene called Boebert a “bitch.” One of the sources said Greene called her “a little bitch.”

According to two of the sources, Greene then stood up and alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which the Colorado lawmaker fired back that she hadn’t even read Greene’s resolution.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, according to a source who witnessed the exchange. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

The name-calling was confirmed by another GOP lawmaker and another source who witnessed the exchange.

“I heard Marjorie call Boebert a bitch right to her face,” one GOP lawmaker said, granted anonymity by The Daily Beast to speak freely about the argument.

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert then said, shrugging her shoulders.

With Boebert’s back turned, ​​Greene responded: “We were never together.”

Reached for comment about the exchange, Boebert didn’t deny the back and forth.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” she told The Daily Beast. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

As for her part, when asked about their exchange, Greene told The Daily Beast: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

Earlier in the day, Greene said she has long championed articles of impeachment against Biden—and strongly suggested Boebert is late to a push that she herself already owns.

“Lauren Boebert never addressed the conference,” Greene said. “I made it clear to the conference that I have introduced articles of impeachment, literally since Joe Biden’s first day in office.”

“I have been talking about it with everybody forever,” Greene continued. “Literally, everyone. Forever, ‘til I’m blue in the face. You see me? I’m blue in the face.”

Boebert declined to speak to the GOP conference on Wednesday about her fast-tracked impeachment resolution, after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) invited her to do so ahead of a Wednesday morning, closed-door conference meeting. McCarthy has already come out against the impeachment resolution.

It’s not just McCarthy, however, who has spoken out against Boebert’s impeachment articles. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)—a fellow House Freedom Caucus member—disagreed with Boebert’s decision to force a vote so quickly on such a weighty matter.

“We do have a process of doing things,” he told The Daily Beast. “Impeachment is at such a high level that you know there should be some process for that.”

The bitter impeachment spat is just the latest in a string of deteriorations that have turned a once warm relationship between Boebert and Greene ice cold.

After beginning their respective congressional careers in 2021 as MAGA rabble-rousers fighting a Democratic majority, Greene and Boebert’s paths began to diverge as the GOP zeroed in on control of the chamber.

Once a pariah in the Republican ranks, Greene made herself an indispensable ally to McCarthy, boosting his credibility with the far-right while she began to win over some former detractors in the party mainstream.

Despite winning re-election in 2022 by just 500 votes, Boebert has tacked even harder to the right. She has aligned herself with a small faction of conservatives who opposed McCarthy’s speakership, and appears determined to undermine him wherever possible.

In January, The Daily Beast reported that Greene confronted Boebert in the women’s bathroom off the House floor, accusing her of being disloyal to McCarthy, whom Boebert was refusing to support for Speaker.

“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene asked, according to a source familiar with the interaction.

Both Greene and Boebert have since become vocal proponents of impeaching Biden and other Democrats—to the delight of the MAGA base—but their jostling to be the first and loudest Republicans to own the push has resulted in a major escalation of their feud.

Last month, Greene kicked off what she called an “impeachment week,” filing articles of impeachment against Biden and several of his cabinet officials.

Not to be outdone, Boebert filed her own articles of impeachment against Biden, and she leveraged a parliamentary tool on Tuesday—called a privileged resolution—to force an impeachment vote on the House floor.

Despite her alliance with McCarthy, Greene told Politico on Tuesday that she would be doing the same thing, pointedly noting that her plans were laid “before this weekend.”

That indirect back-and-forth, conducted through press releases and quotes to media outlets, seems to have provided the kindling for Greene and Boebert’s tense exchange on Wednesday.

In the broader GOP conference, many members believe it is hardly the right time to push for Biden’s impeachment, and they worry that Boebert and Greene’s tactics will expose Republican disunity on the issue.

But to Republicans who are supportive of the impeachment push, the obvious infighting between two of the most vocal and influential conservatives was met with concern.

A GOP lawmaker warned The Daily Beast about “bad blood” stemming from the impeachment fight.

“I personally don’t think it’s helpful in any way,” this lawmaker said.