MTG Compares Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela in Interview With Her Boyfriend

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), just before her glowing 60 Minutes profile on Sunday, told Semafor just how amenable she’s grown to news outlets outside the right-wing ecosystem she had lived in for so long. She credited her new boyfriend, a supposed journalist by trade.

“He’s from the industry, so he is a great resource,” she told Semafor’s Kadia Goba. “He’s explained a lot, like how things work and yeah, it’s great. So maybe I’m falling in love with the press. Is that what’s happening, Kadia?”

The boyfriend in question is Right Side Broadcasting Network correspondent and programming director Brian Glenn. So it seems Greene’s supposed lessons in journalism came from an executive at an overtly right-wing YouTube channel, with nothing about, say, how to avoid a conflict of interest.

Glenn interviewed Greene as she left a protest outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday. The MAGA congresswoman compared the indictment of former President Donald Trump to the plight of figures like Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ, as one does.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” she told Glenn in the backseat of her car. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government. There have been many people throughout history that have been arrested and persecuted by radical, corrupt governments, and it’s beginning today in New York City.”

The entertaining of highly questionable divine comparisons aside, Glenn never once disclosed—apart from a kiss on the side of Greene’s head after the interview concluded—that the two are dating. Neither did Greene, who gushed with gratitude toward Glenn and RSBN for chatting with her.

Moments like these present the difficulty in engaging with Greene as a “friend of the press,” as she was dubbed in Semafor, even as she continues to peddle over-the-top falsehoods and retreat to comforting arms to avoid any actual tough questions or accountability. A prime example of this bizarre new phenomenon was her softball interview with CBS star Lesley Stahl, which did not include any incisive inquiries into her conspiratorial mindset, save for one very brief moment where Greene framed Democrats as “pedophiles,” which just left Stahl bewildered.

Rep. Greene did not immediately respond to a request for comment. And RSBN did not immediately respond to a comment on whether Glenn will disclose his relationship to viewers or whether—as most actual news outlets would do—he will be barred from interviewing Greene in the future.