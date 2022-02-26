MTG Claims She Doesn’t Know White Nationalist—Despite Picture of Them Together

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended her appearance Saturday at a white nationalist rally Friday night, CBS News reports.

Greene appeared as a surprise guest at Friday’s America First Political Action Conference at the Orlando World Center Marriott, the white nationalist rival to the Conservative Political Action Conference. She followed that up with her own panel at CPAC Saturday morning, “They Can’t Shut Us Up!”

When confronted by CBS’ Robert Costa Saturday about her appearance, Greene said she didn’t endorse the views of and claimed to not know organizer and anti-semite Nick Fuentes, who praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

“I do not know Nick Fuentes. I have never heard him speak, I have never seen a video. I do not know what his views are so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial,” she said.

“I went to his event last night to address his very large following because it’s a very young following and it’s a generation I’m extremely concerned about,” she said.

Her claim was made despite a picture of Greene with Fuentes (he’s behind you, congresswoman!)

Far-right radio host and AFPAC speaker Stew Peters told The Daily Beast that Greene had been exposed as a liar.

“Given her past degeneracy, her advocacy for black reparations, and sending hundreds of thousands of dollars of blue-collar donor cash straight to Kevin McCarthy’s globo-homo deep state establishment, it is unsurprising to see liar and fraud Marjorie Taylor Greene so quickly stab Nick Fuentes in the stomach mere hours after pretending to fawn all over his fast-growing movement of Christ-focused, America First Patriots.”

She also called Putin a murderer for his invasion of Ukraine—before using the two-minute conversation to attack Joe Biden for Putin’s decisions.

Fuentes did not respond to an immediate request for comment from The Daily Beast, but a photo from AFPAC featured both Greene and Fuentes posing together.

Since Greene’s appearance, the GOP response has been muted. Ronna McDaniel did not respond to questioning from CBS News on Greene’s appearance at the white nationalist conference, while Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) would not answer whether Greene should have been allowed to speak at CPAC after her appearance.

“There should not be any racial politics. I believe that we shouldn't be asking people their skin color,” Scott told The Daily Beast. “We shouldn't treat people differently because of their skin color—we’re all made in the image of God. We ought to have the opportunity to live each of our dreams.”

The Republican Jewish Coalition however condemned Greene’s appearance at the white nationalist event.

“It is appalling and outrageous that a member of congress would share a platform with an individual who has actively spread antisemitic bile, mocked the Holocaust, and promoted dangerous anti-Israel conspiracy theories,” the said in a statement. “We also condemn Congressman Paul Gosar’s participation in the same event via video address after appearing in person last year.”