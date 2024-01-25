Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has filed an ethics complaint against Nathan Wade, accusing the Georgia special prosecutor in the Donald Trump election interference case of potentially violating state law amid allegations he had an “improper” relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

In a Thursday filing with the Georgia Ethics Commission, the Republican lawmaker accused Wade of a slew of misdeeds, including failing to file lobbyist paperwork over “his solicitation” of Willis and his “excessive gifts” to the DA, and violating the Georgia Campaign Finance Act. Earlier this month, Greene reportedly filed a misconduct complaint against Willis, claiming that her alleged affair with Wade was an “obviously illegal conflict of interest.”

"Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis stands credibly accused of using Fulton County and federal COVID funds to pay her unqualified, secret boyfriend Nathan Wade—who has never tried a felony case—$250 per hour to collude with the Biden White House counsel and help Fani Willis bring unprecedented RICO felony charges against President Trump and 18 co-defendants,” Greene wrote in the ethics complaint, obtained by Fox News.

“Willis allegedly paid her secret boyfriend a significantly higher hourly rate than another one of her special prosecutors who actually has significant experience,” she added. “And with the nearly $700,000 Wade has collected in government funds as one of Willis' special prosecutors, he has allegedly taken her on a luxury Caribbean cruise, a trip to Napa, and other lavish trips.”

Wade’s attorney declined to comment. The Georgia Ethics Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint marks the latest in the scandal that unfolded earlier this month after Trump aide Mike Roman’s attorney accused Willis of having an “improper” relationship with Wade, who was hired two years ago to investigate whether Trump and his allies interfered with the 2020 Georgia election.

At the same time, Wade’s estranged wife attempted to subpoena Willis in the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. Willis tried to quash the subpoena, issuing a blistering motion that accused Jocelyn Wade of trying to obstruct the Trump case and damage the DA’s reputation.

In response, Jocelyn Wade’s attorney filed a motion containing Nathan Wade’s credit card statements that showed he bought airline tickets for himself and Willis to several places, including Aruba, between 2022 and 2023.

“[Willis] is trying to hide under the shield of her position,” Andrea Hastings, an attorney for Jocelyn Wade, argued on Monday on behalf of her motion to subpoena Willis. “Whatever her job is has nothing to do with whether or not she should have to sit for this deposition.” (The judge presiding over the Wade divorce ruled Monday that he is not ready to rule on whether Willis will have to testify in the case until he has heard from Nathan Wade.)

After the allegations were initially leveled, the judge handling the Georgia racketeering case set a Feb. 15 hearing date to review the misconduct claims. Willis and Wade have not formally responded to the allegations amid calls for their removal.

Greene, however, believes that Wade should also be held accountable for allegedly failing to follow state laws about lobbyists. In her complaint, Greene says that Wade’s law firm is a state vendor under the Georgia Campaign Finance Act and that therefore he needs to report any lobbying activities.

“On information and belief, Respondent Wade began lobbying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on behalf of Wade & Campbell Law Firm in 2021,” Greene alleged in the complaint, according to Fox News.

The complaint argues that Wade, as an alleged lobbyist, also failed to file monthly spending reports between 2021 and 2024, which would show gifts to Willis that exceed the state spending limit. Greene asked the state commission to impose a $10,000 fee on Wade for the alleged late monthly spending reports.

“So no wonder Nathan Wade refused to disclose his solicitation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, which blossomed into a sweetheart deal for his law firm as Willis appointed Wade to be a special prosecutor in a thoroughly corrupt case against President Donald Trump,” Greene alleged in the complaint. “Had Wade done so as required by Georgia law, the public could and would have caught on to Willis' self-serving gambit to prosecute President Trump, win the adoration of the radical left, and finance an extravagant affair with Wade.”

“For his part in this highly illicit scheme, Wade should be fully prosecuted under the Georgia Campaign Finance Act, ensuring true justice for Georgians,” she added.