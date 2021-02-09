Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Alone in Loving Anti-Mask Masks

Marjorie Taylor Greene hates face masks, but she sure has quite the collection. There was the much-parodied “CENSORED” one she wore while dissenting against impeachment—quite a claim, since the speech was broadcast on nearly every major news network.

The QAnon conspiracy theorist promoted the alt-right slogan “Molon Labe” (ancient Greek for “Come and take it”) on one mask, and owns another that screams “Free Speech.” So for all of her posturing on liberal tyranny and muzzling mandates, Greene understands how to wield messaging and deflect accountability through her masks. She’s not the only one.

Representative Tom Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, posted a photo on Twitter in a mask that read, “I’m just wearing this so I won’t get fined.” Similar styles are available on Amazon, and cost around $5 to $12. (Representatives for Massie declined The Daily Beast’s request for an interview.)