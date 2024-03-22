MTG Officially Launches Revolt Against Speaker Mike Johnson

It’s anarchy again in the House GOP.

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to formally boot Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from the office.

Greene's move, which came amid conservative outrage over Johnson's deal on a spending package to avert a government shutdown that passed Friday, threatens to throw the chamber into chaos just months after a hard-right faction ousted Kevin McCarthy from the top job.

Due to the procedural details of the so-called motion to vacate the chair, it was unclear when exactly the vote on Johnson’s fate would be held—or if it would be held at all.

Greene did not notice the resolution as privileged, which would force a vote, but she can appear in the well of the chamber anytime to give her resolution that designation.

If the Georgia Republican makes that move, it would give House leadership two legislative days to have a vote on the measure. However, the chamber is scheduled to leave for a two-week recess on Friday, so any vote on a motion to vacate would happen at the earliest on April 9.

Speaking to reporters after filing the resolution, Greene said it was time to find a new Speaker of the House.

Johnson's deal on a spending package, she said, "is a betrayal of the American people" and a "betrayal of Republican voters."

While it’s unclear what will come of Greene’s gambit, even if it were just a protest stunt, it reflects very real right-wing angst over Johnson’s leadership—which has existed from the very moment he was thrust into Congress’ top job last October.

The Louisiana Republican has been stuck in the same bind as his predecessor, faced with a paper-thin majority and a dedicated faction of conservatives happy to tank any legislation that carries even a whiff of compromise.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO), a member of that faction, did not immediately endorse the motion to vacate, saying, "I'm going to reflect on it"—before saying that the Johnson-endorsed spending bill that just passed "doesn't line up with anyone's goals."

To leadership-allied GOP lawmakers, however, Greene's move already had a clear effect: reopening raw wounds from last year's bruising speakership drama.

Standing on the House steps Friday afternoon, shaking his head at a press scrum around Greene, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called the motion to vacate Johnson "idiotic."

"I think it does nothing to actually further the conservative agenda, and in fact, once again actually undermines the conference," Lawler told reporters.

"The American people elected a House Republican majority to serve as a check and balance to govern," he continued, "and unfortunately, what we're seeing is a continuation of what occurred last year, where some members of the conference would rather grandstand and create chaos than actually govern."

While House conservatives are upset with Johnson for a litany of reasons, their anger has centered on spending bills. When Johnson agreed to a deal with Democrats to keep the government open ahead of a shutdown this weekend, hardliners saw it as yet another capitulation to the opposition and a failure to fight for right-wing priorities.

Johnson has relied on Democrats to keep the lights on in Washington with successive short-term spending patches that kicked the can down the road until a longer-term deal was reached—one, of course, that conservatives would likely hate no matter what.

Predictably, there was widespread GOP backlash to the spending deal that was considered on Friday. As Greene filed her motion to vacate on the floor, GOP lawmakers were voting against the so-called “minibus” spending package in droves.

Ultimately, Johnson failed to get a majority of Republicans to support it, meaning he relied yet again on Democrats to pass critical legislation.

That alone is a black mark for GOP hardliners; making matters worse, the spending bill vote represented the first time this Congress that GOP leadership has failed to win a majority of Republicans on a vote.

Greene’s play is similar to what then-Rep. Mark Meadows did in 2015 to then-Speaker John Boehner. Meadows filed a motion to vacate the chair but never noticed it as privileged, so no vote happened—though Boehner eventually stepped down from the job.

In October of last year, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed the motion to vacate McCarthy as privileged, resulting in his ouster swiftly afterward.