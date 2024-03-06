Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at a British reporter on Tuesday night who asked her about Jewish space lasers, telling the broadcaster to “fuck off.”

MTG was approached by former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Super Tuesday. What started out as a fairly amicable exchange rapidly went off the rails when Greene was asked about conspiracy theorists among the former president’s supporters—and Greene’s own history of truly unhinged speculations.

Maitlis—the journalist who conducted the infamous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein—began by asking Greene about what message Nikki Haley should take from her latest round of primary defeats. “Well, we’ve been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump and I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear frontrunner, he’s the winner in our Republican primary, and it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him,” Greene replied.

Maitlis also asked Greene if she thought she herself should be on Trump’s list of potential running mates. “No, I don’t think Nikki Haley should be on the list,” Greene answered, apparently mishearing the question. Asked if she would like to be in contention for Trump’s vice president herself, Greene replied: “He’s got a long list—I support President Trump in any way, any way he’d ask me. But I can assure you it won’t be Nikki Haley.”

The cordial interview then took a turn. “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”

“Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist,” Greene replied, pointing at Maitlis. “And the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First.”

As the MAGA lawmaker attempted to walk away, Maitlis asked: “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

The question related to a 2018 Facebook post in which Greene suggested there were “too many coincidences to ignore” around the devastating Camp Fire in California, claiming that people reported seeing “what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires” and that an executive of “Rothschild Inc, international investment banking firm” could be involved. After speculating in the post that “space solar generators” could be behind the wildfires, Greene later dismissed her crackpot theory as having been a “sarcastic social media post.”

“Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers,” Greene replied to Maitlis. “And really, why don’t you fuck off? How about that?”

“Thanks, thank you very much,” the British broadcaster replied.