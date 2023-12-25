Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Got ‘Swatted’ at Home With Family on Christmas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Monday that she had been the target of a “swatting” attempt, with someone allegedly reporting a fake crime at her home in the hopes of provoking a heavy police response.

“This is like the 8th time,” she tweeted. “On Christmas with my family here.” Despite the alleged incident, Greene added, “my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

The Georgia Republican added that she appreciated her local police department, calling them “the GREATEST” and adding that they “shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter. The Daily Beast has also reached out to the Rome City Police Department, which has handled at least one “swatting” incident at the congresswoman’s home in the past.

Greene has claimed to have been “swatted” up to six times in recent months, including twice in two days in August 2022. The first of those two calls was confirmed by Rome police, who said at the time that a hoax report had been made of someone having “been shot five times in a bathtub” at Greene’s address.

“Swatting is a very serious crime,” Greene tweeted the next day, after the second alleged attempt. “The caller wants to have their victim murdered by police.”