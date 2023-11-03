Mark Meadows’ Publisher Sues Him for Millions Over Election Lies in Book

The publisher of Mark Meadows’ book The Chief’s Chief has filed suit against the former White House chief of staff seeking millions in damages after he reportedly copped to lying in the book about the 2020 election being “rigged” and “stolen.”

Meadows reportedly met repeatedly with Jack Smith’s team in its investigation into election interference and had admitted the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history—contradicting much of what he’d claimed in his book and allegedly breaking his agreement with the publisher.

“Meadows’ reported statements to the Special Prosecutor and/or his staff [sic] and his reported grand jury testimony squarely contradict the statements in his Book, one central theme of which is that President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was ‘stolen’ and ‘rigged’ with the help from ‘allies in the liberal media,’ who ignored actual evidence of fraud, right there in plain sight for anyone to access and analyze,” the lawsuit from All Seasons Press states.

ABC News, citing unnamed sources, reported that Meadows negotiated an immunity agreement with the special counsel’s office and in the process admitted to his lies about the 2020 election. Meadows’ lawyer later disputed the accuracy of the report.

Meadows also faces charges of violating Georgia’s RICO Act in a separate investigation into his alleged efforts to keep Trump in power.

Meadows signed the book agreement with True Road Books just three days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the lawsuit filed in Sarasota County, Florida, before the publishing rights were transferred to All Seasons Press—a publisher focused on conservative authors and business leaders.

The lawsuit claims that Meadows agreed that “all statements contained in the Work are true and based on reasonable research for accuracy,” and that he claimed to have “not made any misrepresentations to the Publisher about the Work.”

The book weighs heavily on Meadows’ claims that the election was “rigged” —debunked claims that All Seasons Press was happy to run at the time, but that now come under renewed scrutiny with Meadows’ reported admission that he propagated falsehoods.

One chapter opens with the all-caps declaration that: “I KNEW HE DIDN’T LOSE.” Now, All Seasons Press claims Meadows violated his agreement with the publisher following ABC’s report, and is seeking millions in damages.

The suit seeks more than $1 million in damages for lost profits, over $1 million in incidental damages including hits to the publisher’s reputation, over $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages, the $350,000 paid to Meadows for the book, and attorney’s fees.

The publisher said in the suit it has heard nothing from Meadows about the possible immunity deal, nor had it attempted to contact the special prosecutor for fear of interfering with the investigation.