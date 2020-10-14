Get Outside With Up to 30% off Top Outdoor Brands

PRIME DAY 2020

Marmot, CamelBak, and ExOfficio are all slashing prices so you can enjoy the great outdoors.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I love a good hike, but if you’re not wearing the right clothing, it can make even the most beautiful walk through the woods a disaster. Whether you’re looking for a new rain jacket, puffer, or just sweat-wicking hiking gear, Marmot, ExOfficio, and CamelBak make some of the best stuff out there, so you can adventure on without worrying about whether you have the right gear on, or not.

Marmot Men’s Precip Rain Jacket

Down From $100

Buy on Amazon$70

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marmot Women’s Ithaca Down Puffer

Down From $250

Buy on Amazon$108

Free Shipping | Free Returns

ExOfficio Men’s Give-N-Go Boxer

Down From $52

Buy on Amazon$26

Free Shipping | Free Returns

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle

Down From $13

Buy on Amazon$9

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.