Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Close your eyes and feel the roar of the crowd, a buzz in the air, and the satisfying hum of an amplifier whirring to life… now, open and zoom out for a second. You’re not at a concert. You’re at home, listening to one of the finest Bluetooth speakers on the market, the Marshall Acton III.

Marshall, the iconic audio company known for stacking stages around the world with bold amplifiers crafted for high-voltage rock n’ roll, has managed to deliver a tasteful, stylish, and, yes, positively excellent-sounding version of that experience in miniature. The Acton III boasts seriously hi-fi sound quality and next-level technology, including tweeters that are angled outwards, plus waveguides updated from the Acton II for wide, room-filling sound. It also features technology that adjusts sound tonality to match the music—Marshall calls this Dynamic Loudness.

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Speaker The compact Bluetooth speaker delivers deep and rich sound quality that’s not overpowering, and the nuances within a given song are remarkable. It manages to do all this while resting tastefully on an end table, coffee table, or wherever you might choose to nestle this handsome speaker (I prefer the brown leather-accented version). Buy At Marshall $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And while the Bluetooth speaker has a vintage appeal, you can pair it with a dedicated Marshall app for seamless in-app updates to help keep this speaker on the cutting edge. As Marshall notes, “loud things come in small packages,” and that sentiment certainly rings when you turn it on. In fact, that’s as much a part of the experience as anything: A very satisfying flick of the switch turns on your new favorite Bluetooth speaker, something that immediately locks me into my tunes of choice (for the record, it’s been lots of Future Islands, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and as ever, The National as of late).

Three grooved, well-designed brass knobs (just like on a Marshall amp itself!) control the volume, bass, and treble, and my brown-and-gold-toned speaker features red-light markers as indicators—another stylish touch that drives home a premium listening experience and gives a bit of a “concert-from-home” feel.

And yes, premium is precisely what you’re getting with the Marshall Acton III. Trust me when I say you’ve never quite heard a speaker like this, and it’s also available at a reasonable price. The Marshall Acton III, without a doubt, is music to my ears—it could certainly be the same to yours, too. Turn it up to 11 with this stellar home audio upgrade.

