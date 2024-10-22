Celebrity

Martha Stewart Slams ‘Golden’ Bachelors as Not ‘Hot Enough’ for Her

The 80-year-old bachelorette said she has no plans to find love on TV and has been largely “unimpressed” by who she has seen.

Martha Stewart confessed that she doesn’t think the elder statesmen competing for love on The Golden Bachelorette are “hot enough.”

Stewart, 80, was on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was asked if she would be willing to find love on the series.

“Absolutely not,” replied Stewart, who was promoting her 100th book release.

Why? According to her, she has been largely “unimpressed” by the men she has seen on the show so far.

“No, the guys aren’t hot enough,” Stewart said.

Cohen then pressed Stewart on whether she would be willing to lead the show for $1 million an episode. According to Stewart, her answer was still no.

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who was also a guest, chimed to add some levity to Stewart’s comments.

“It ain’t about money, it’s about how hot the guys are,” the rapper joked.

Stewart hasn’t been the only beloved cultural bachelorette to have turned down the show. Talk show legend Kathie Lee Gifford also said she wouldn’t do the show.

“Here’s the thing. You know what you get when you get in a hot tub? Diseases, diseases,” Gifford said in an interview with Fox News. “And you know what happens when you start kissing on people that you have no idea where their lips have been? It’s just dumb. So, until you have a trust with someone … they don’t give you much time before they want you in the hot tub.

She added, “I’ve talked to the producers about it, and they said, ‘We realized it would be a different kind of show if you do it.’ I said, ‘Uhhh yeah!’ So, I don’t see it happening.”

