Martha Stewart Takes On ‘Trolls’ Accusing Her of Getting Plastic Surgery

In the latest episode of her podcast, Martha Stewart takes aim at the social media “trolls” who, in response to her many sexy Instagram selfies, have accused her of getting plastic surgery.

Stewart, 82, brought her own cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, on The Martha Stewart Podcast to help her debunk the haters’ theories.

“When I see your Instagram, one of the trolls that you get is, ‘Tell us who your plastic surgeon is,’” Belkin said. “And I end up telling a lot of people, there wasn’t a plastic surgeon. It’s just minimally invasive things for a long time in a really thoughtful, excellent way.”

“I don’t think a lot about age, but I don’t wanna look my age,” Stewart said.

Belkin revealed that Stewart has “tried” botox on her upper face, “which has not gone that well,” and that neurotoxins—injectable solutions that relax facial muscles and smooth wrinkles—have had a much better effect on the mogul’s lower face.

“I have a nice neck for my age,” Stewart agreed. “And a nice jawline. My jaw looks good.” Belkin added that over the years, his client has used “biostimulatory fillers” in her cheeks and jaw, as well as laser treatments to combat sun damage. Stewart has also dabbled in skin tightening procedures as well.

“We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device,” Belkin explained.

“I call what you do artistry,” Stewart told Belkin. “If you can’t look at me and see that one little thing is more crooked on one side than the other side, then I don’t wanna work with you. I have a very strict artistic eye. I can see defects and I want my doctor to see the defects.”

It’s clear that Stewart feels good in her skin these days; she hasn’t been shy about sharing “thirst traps” with her social media followers. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself posing in a lacy nightgown, and writing, “I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”