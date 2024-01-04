Martin Sheen Shoots Down Report That He Supports RFK Jr.

The Daily Mail reported in late December that The West Wing actor Martin Sheen and singing icon Dionne Warwick would attend a “multi-million dollar fundraiser” for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this month. Both celebrities have since denied that claim.

“There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect,” Sheen’s West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford posted on X on Thursday. He included a statement from Sheen that read, “I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.”

Another former cast member, Joshua Malina, posted the same statement after expressing concern that Sheen was indeed a Kennedy fan. He welcomed Sheen’s repudiation, writing, “Huzzah!”

The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, Warwick also blasted rumors of her attendance. “This is absolutely ridiculous. If you are going to lie on my name, at least lie about something cool,” she wrote.

Separately, she added, “I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there.”

The Daily Mail story, which was shared on Kennedy’s campaign website, said that Warwick and Sheen would be joined by boxing legend Mike Tyson and Kennedy’s wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines. Andrea Bocelli is reportedly scheduled to perform.

The fundraiser, the article continued, will take place in Indian Wells, California, and will also celebrate Kennedy’s 70th birthday.

Earlier in Kennedy’s campaign, as he battled a series of controversies, Hines’ public relations team suggested that she wouldn’t regularly weigh in on the race. However, she has since taken a more visible role.

In December, for instance, Kennedy announced a fundraising promotion whose winner will get to spend a morning whale watching with the couple in Hawaii.