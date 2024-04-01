Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was allegedly assaulted while out jogging in New York City over the weekend, reports say.

Police sources told Page Six that a homeless man, 27-year-old Xavier Israel, hit the Doctor Strange star in the back of the neck with a rock on Sunday night. The actor, 55, was left with an abrasion, the sources added, and he chased after Israel in the wake of the alleged attack.

The Boardwalk Empire star pursued Israel on foot to the front of the Russian Consulate, according to Page Six, where police officers arrested Israel without incident. Authorities confirmed that Israel has been charged in the assault, while Stuhlbarg declined medical attention.

It’s not clear what, if anything, had provoked the alleged attack.

Israel has three prior arrests all from January 2022—two related to misdemeanors and one for theft, according to WABC-TV. The station said the attack took place in Central Park.

Stuhlbarg won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his portrayal of gangster Arnold Rothstein in Boardwalk Empire. He more recently picked up an Emmy nomination for playing Purdue Pharma billionaire Richard Sackler in Dopesick, and is set to play Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky when Peter Morgan’s play Patriots opens on Broadway this month.