Mary Trump’s Horror Prediction if a Republican Wins 2024

Even if Donald Trump were to go to prison forever and lose his 2024 bid to return to the White House, America will still face the same problem.

According to Mary Trump, who returns to The New Abnormal this week in the wake of of her uncle’s historic fourth indictment, the former president has provided a roadmap to a “newly empowered” Republican party, “showing them how to get away with murder and become more powerful, more cruel, more authoritarian, and more fascistic.”

Trump, who hosts The Mary Trump Show podcast, describes Donald as a “stochastic terrorist” and predicts: “If a Republican wins in 2024…we will never have another democratic administration. And secondly, climate change will accelerate, as we’ve already seen it happening, because the Republican administration will just let everything burn to the ground. And I mean that literally.”

Plus! CNN legal analyst Elie Honig walks us through Trump’s latest indictment in Georgia, including the fact that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ trial, most notably of all Trump’s legal woes, “ is going to take an eternity.”

He adds: “It’s not her fault, it’s just state courts can be maddeningly slow.”

