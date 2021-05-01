Masks Are Coming Off, and Lipstick Is Back!

I have been to Sephora twice during the pandemic, both in-and-out drive-bys to refill the one skincare product I still use after the coronavirus gutted my beauty routine. I no longer wear most makeup; if I want to feel fancy I might swipe on some old, crunchy mascara.

What I definitely have not put on since March 10 of last year: lipstick. Why waste the stuff when my face is covered by a mask? But when the CDC announced that it would endorse easing up on outdoor face coverings for the vaccinated this week, I allowed myself to imagine a summer full of bright lips that leave kiss marks over iced coffee straws or corn on the cob. There was one problem—the old lipsticks that I used to apply every day have dried up and cracked. So I went to Sephora.

It felt strange to linger—and breathe all over—anywhere, especially a store full of makeup. I forgot what it was like to enter a place where you were meant to stay a while. I also don’t remember the music they play inside being so loud, but maybe like everyone else I just aged 20 years during the pandemic.