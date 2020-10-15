This Is the Perfect Face Mask, for Everyone in Need of Function, Style, and Comfort
AHH, JUST RIGHT
Over the last few months, it quickly became apparent that I needed to take my mask fashion as seriously as I take my regular fashion. Some face masks are pretty, and some are comfortable, but not many are both — some are even pretty uncomfortable. I have had many failed mask experiences: too tight, too thick, just plain dull, sparkly yet itchy (no thanks), mask made out of a cute swimsuit? Please don't do it. So naturally, when MasQd popped up on my Instagram feed, I had to continue my quest and give them a try. The results? I was building my mask wardrobe before, but now I'm solely interested in a MasQd collection instead.
MasQd face masks come complete with a filter pocket (filters sold separately), adjustable nose wire, and soft, stretchy cotton ear loops that don't feel like you've just wrapped dental floss around the back of your ears. The fabric itself is a lightweight, antimicrobial, and easily washable cotton. And they stay on your face while speaking, without riding either above your chin or below your nose. Many masks have the wire nose piece but what makes this one different is that it runs along the entire top part of the mask so that you can mold it to the shape of your beautifully unique face for maximum comfort.
MasQd’s design contours in all the right places, giving you some (literal) breathing room in the front. That means you can speak freely without sounding like Darth Vader or ending up eating the inside of your mask.The bonus? If, like myself, you stand by wearing lipstick despite knowing that you're wearing a mask, it won't be rubbing all over the inside of it.
Now the fun part: MasQd makes choices for everyone. If you like patterns, they've got you covered, literally. But if your style is more subtle, MasQd offers plenty of solids and neutrals with a couple of trendy ribbed options for Fall. Men, fear not if Golden Butterflies or Crystals aren't your thing — MasQd has an assortment of solids, prints, and sizes just for you. MasQd also offers a variety of choices in children's sizes for both boys and girls.
I love supporting small businesses, and that's one more thing that makes this female and minority-owned business one-of-a-kind. All of their stylish and comfortable face masks are made right here in the USA. What more could you ask for?
