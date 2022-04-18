Teens Among the Dead in Pittsburgh Underage Airbnb Party Attack

Two teenagers who died when multiple people shot into a crowded Airbnb underage party early Sunday morning have been identified. Police say Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown—both just 17 years old—died from gunshot wounds they sustained at a party with around 200 people crammed inside the second-floor rental property in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood.

Several other people were injured when the gunfire erupted, either from bullets or during the chaotic scene that followed. Several people at the party described how people jumped out second-floor windows and pushed through doors to escape the shots.

Local media outlets on Sunday morning showed gunshot holes in the walls and several broken windows. “The initial investigation reveals a large party was being held at the short-term rental property, with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage,” police said in a statement Sunday. “As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations. Several more shots were fired outside the home.”

On Monday, police doubled the figure, saying nearly 100 rounds were fired into the crowded party.

Police have not made any arrests, but say ballistic evidence, including shell casings from several weapons, imply several people opened fire. They have asked anyone who might have attended the party to come forward with cellphone photos or videos that could provide clues to what sparked the gunfight. Police Chief Scott Schubert said early information indicates that some sort of altercation erupted and then “gunshots were exchanged.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that four of their students were among those injured, though did not specify if any of their students were among the dead. Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters said Monday that all schools would be under modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution.“So many families were impacted by [Sunday’s] tragedy,” he said, according to local media reports. “Our thoughts are with the families of lost loved ones and anyone experiencing grief and trauma during this time.”

Schubert told reporters that a full investigation is underway and that they do not currently have suspects or a motive. “We’re not going to sleep until we get who did this,” he said at a press conference. “This shouldn’t have happened. We’re sick about it. We’re going to do everything we can to get those responsible for it.”