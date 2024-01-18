Matt Gaetz Invites ‘Julios’ and ‘Jamals’ to Replace MAGA ‘Karens’

Far-right Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) killed three birds with one stone on Wednesday by using racist and sexist nicknames to invite Black and Hispanic men to replace the female voters ditching Donald Trump.

While appearing on Newsmax, Gaetz told host Carl Higbie that “for every ‘Karen’ we lose, there is a ‘Julio’ and a ‘Jamal’ ready to sign up for the MAGA movement.”

“That bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contests but also the general election,” he added.

“Well, also when Trump was president it was better for all people not just people of certain races,” Higbie replied.

Gaetz had intended his comment to speak to the diversification and “blue collar realignment” of his far-right group, but like everything Gaetz does, it only led to backlash, even from members of his own party.

Matt Gaetz’s cheerleading diversity in his party rings particularly false when considering his previous endorsement of the “Great Replacement Theory,” and his recent campaigning against the proposed Senate border deal, which is backed by a fellow Republican, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).