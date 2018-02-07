Matt Lauer’s Wife Ditches Wedding Ring on Amsterdam Break

Matt Lauer’s Dutch ex-model wife, Annette Roque, has taken off her wedding ring, and is enjoying a break in her homeland, holidaying in Amsterdam, according to a report on Page Six.

Roque, who reportedly kicked her disgraced husband out of their Hamptons home last month, is said to be “regrouping” as she plans her next steps after the sexual-harassment scandal that brought down her shamed spouse from his top-earning perch on NBC’s Today show.

Lauer was dramatically fired after sexual-misconduct allegations emerged that saw him accused by an intern of sexual harassment at the Sochi Olympics. Other women then came forward to allege misconduct.

Lauer disputed the accuracy of the claims but said there was some truth in them. Lauer said in a statement shortly after he was fired that while some of what was said about him was “untrue or mischaracterized,” there was “enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Since he was fired, he has been holed up in the Hamptons, where, reportedly, he has been having a hard time letting go of his former show and taken to firing off notes to producers critiquing their work.

He has reportedly been kicked out of the family’s principal home in Watermill and is thought to be hunkering down at either his North Haven estate or Sag Harbor horse farm.

It emerged in 2014 that Roque filed for divorce in court papers submitted in 2006, but then withdrew the action after three weeks.

Lauer reportedly offered Roque a substantial post-nuptial settlement to keep the marriage together, Page Six reported.

Now, however, it seems like it is definitely over for Roque and Lauer as, according to Page Six, Roque “looked relaxed and was laughing and drinking red wine, all without her wedding ring,” while lunching with a friend at the Rijks café at the celebrated Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

“She was having lunch with a girlfriend,” a witness told Page Six: “Annette is enjoying the European life. She is in a different mind-set here. She is definitely regrouping.”

Roque, who had been looking thin and drawn in recent weeks, looked happy and relaxed.

The couple have not filed for divorce, but it is widely rumored that the formal institution of proceedings is just a matter of time.