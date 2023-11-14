Matt LeBlanc Breaks Silence on ‘Brother’ Matthew Perry

Friends star Matt LeBlanc published his own personal message in memory of departed costar Matthew Perry via Instagram on Tuesday, making him the first cast member to offer his personal remembrances following a joint statement from the sitcom cast in response to Perry’s sudden death in late October.

“Matthew, it is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote touchingly beneath a carousel of screenshots of himself and Perry on Friends. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” LeBlanc continued. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother, you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Perry, who suffered throughout his life from dependency on alcohol and opioids that brought him to the brink of death, published a memoir in 2022 that detailed his journey and expressed his desire to be known for helping others cope with the disease of addiction.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub by his assistant on October 28th.