Matthew Perry’s Stepfather Makes Special Request to Fans

For the first time since Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death in October, his stepfather, Deadline correspondent Keith Morrison, has addressed his passing.

Morrison took to X, formerly Twitter, to mark Giving Tuesday, which is globally recognized as a day for championing philanthropic efforts.

“This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch,” Morrison posted on Monday, alongside a link to the Matthew Perry Foundation’s website. “But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

Perry suffered from acute addictions to alcohol and opiates throughout his life. Just days after his death at age 54 of an apparent drowning, close friends launched the Matthew Perry Foundation to help others struggling with substance abuse.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” a statement on the foundation’s website reads. “It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

Perry’s family also issued a statement on Monday about the nonprofit organization. They told Entertainment Tonight, “It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew’s legacy. The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”