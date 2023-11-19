Memphis Rampage Suspect Who Killed 4 Female Relatives Found Dead

A Tennessee man who rampaged across Memphis—killing four female relatives and wounding another—was found dead of “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The discovery of Mavis Christian Jr. ended a nightlong manhunt.

“Through the collaborative effort between law enforcement, the community, and the media, the suspect was located quickly without the additional loss of lives,” police said.

Police responded to the first shooting at 5:43 p.m. on Saturday, finding two girls. The 13-year-old was dead at the scene, according to WREG. A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to CNN.

Another woman was found dead in Southeast Memphis about an hour later, police said, while the final victim was found at 9:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Police connected Christian with a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, warning the public on Saturday that he was armed and dangerous. It was in that Malibu that Christian’s body was found.

Police have not released a motive for the shootings.