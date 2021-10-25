Living to 150 May Be Possible. But Is Society Ready for It?

Jay Olshansky, 67, once attended a party where he was one of the youngest people in the room. The party was for “SuperAgers”, people over the age of 80 that have the cognitive abilities of someone 30 years younger, as part of an ongoing research study. Olshansky, a professor at the Center on Aging at the University of Chicago, felt lucky to be in the rarified presence of the 1 percent of our population whose cognitive abilities do not deteriorate with age.

“When I sat around the table with them, if I closed my eyes I could’ve been at a roundtable with a bunch of CEOs of major companies,” Olshanksky told The Daily Beast. “They were that sharp. Their age was completely irrelevant.”

The SuperAgers study, run by the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at Northwestern University, is part of an emerging body of new research on aging and what a world where we live longer and healthier might look like. Back in the 1500s, humans used to have a life expectancy of 30. Now, life expectancy is about 77, and it might be increasing from there. One May 2021 study in Nature estimated that humans could live until 150. A September 2021 study in Royal Society Open Science journal said there is no upper limit. Other studies say nanotechnology can delay death—in some estimates, by beyond 100 years.