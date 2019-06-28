Maxine Waters Challenger Again Flouts Financial-Disclosure Rules

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

A perennial Republican challenger to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has once again failed to file legally required financial-disclosure statements. And past comments suggest he’s knowingly skirting the requirement.

Omar Navarro did file such a disclosure statement in 2016, when he first challenged Waters, now the powerful chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee. After being defeated handily, Navarro again declared his candidacy against Waters in early 2017. He went through the entire election cycle without filing personal financial information with House Ethics officials, as required by law.