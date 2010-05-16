May 16: 7 Best Moments From Sunday Talk

Newt Gingrich to Obama: Withdraw Kagan’s Nomination

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich didn’t mince words when Chris Wallace asked him about Elena Kagan’s nomination to the Supreme Court on Fox News Sunday. “I think the president should withdraw it,” Gingrich said, “I see no reason why you would appoint an anti-military Supreme Court justice or why the Senate would confirm an anti-military Supreme Court justice.” Wallace countered: “The fact is that she supports a lot of policies that I suspect you do. Do you think you will really get a better nominee out of Obama?”

Laura Bush on Kagan Nomination: “It’s Great.”

Not all was gloom and doom for Kagan on Fox News Sunday, however; former first lady Laura Bush was all for adding another woman to the Supremes: "I think it does make a difference," she said. "I like women to be represented in all parts of American political and civic life."

Michelle Obama: More Than Just a Fashion Icon

Turning (briefly) away from the Kagan talk, Howard Kurtz on Reliable Sources asked journalist Lola Ogunnaike why the media has all but ignored Michelle Obama’s recently released study on childhood obesity. “The media is far more interested in talking about what Michelle is wearing, her workout routine, her hairstyles, and they don’t really care about her as a substantive character,” Ogunnaike said. “This is a highly accomplished, highly intelligent woman. We should be talking about what she’s thinking about, and also what she’s wearing.”

Does Religion Matter in Supreme Court Picks?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein stated what should be obvious on Face the Nation: Religion shouldn’t play a factor in Supreme Court nominations. Feinstein was responding to Pat Buchanan’s controversial comments last week, saying, “If Kagan is confirmed, Jews, who represent less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, will have 33 percent of the Supreme Court seats. Is this the Democrats' idea of diversity?”

Arlen Specter: Doomed by Stimulus?

Sen. Arlen Specter is now facing the political fight of his life as he struggles to hang on to his Senate seat in Tuesday’s primary election. Would he have had an easier go of it had he not sided with Obama on the stimulus bill? Heck yes, Specter said on State of the Union. “I had a clear shot at reelection. If I had stayed with the obstructionist Republican caucus, I would have been reelected easily.”

Change Miranda? No Way, Says Patrick Leahy

On This Week last Sunday, Attorney General Eric Holder proposed modifying Miranda rights to deal with "threats that we now face” from terrorists. Not so fast, said Sen. Patrick Leahy. “I think you have to have maximum flexibility within the rules, but the idea that you're going to be able to pass a statute to change a constitutional ruling of the Supreme Court, you can't do that.”

Is the GOP Being Hypocritical in Its Kagan Criticism?

On Meet the Press, David Gregory held Sen. Mitch McConnell’s feet to the flames, grilling him on the perceived hypocrisy of supporting Bush Supreme Court nominee Harriet Miers despite her lack of judicial experience while raising the flag on the same issue for a Democratic nominee like Kagan. “Look, David, the Republicans have treated Supreme Court nominees a lot better than the Democrats have,” McConnell said, citing Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito as examples of GOP nominees treated shoddily by Democrats.

