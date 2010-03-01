0
McCain Refuses to Comment on Obama as Socialist
There are smooth and not-so-smooth ways of dodging a question. On Meet the Press Sunday, John McCain opted for the latter, evading David Gregory's question of whether talk-radio host and former congressman J.D. Hayworth's claim that Obama has a "socialist agenda" is going "too far."
