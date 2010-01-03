McLaughin Group Gives Out Political Oblivion Award
Attention political junkies: it was part two of the McLaughlin Group's annual awards show today, and guess who's headed for the political abyss in 2010? Our headline gives away one of the supposedly soon-to-be-departed, but the panel also condemns a prominent governor and a Fox News host.
