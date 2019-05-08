6 Top Foam Rollers to Buy if You Want to Stop Neglecting Your Sore Muscles

Muscles need love and your body wants to heal after you’ve dragged it through the wringer of a workout — a foam roller is one of your best friends if you want to finally take control of your soreness. With varying degrees of density, different surface textures that range from smooth to pointy, varying length, and other features, you can definitely find the foam roller that’s best for your needs and body. Speaking from experience, I most enjoy a medium-density, short, and very pointy roller — but to each their own foam. To help guide you through the options at your fingertips, I put together some of the best-selling and top-rated foam rollers money can buy.

Trigger Point Performance’s GRID Foam Roller, $27 on Amazon: Simple and light, the GRID’s patented design gives you different densities through its body so you can target specific muscles with specific pressure. With more than 3,400 reviewers leaving it an average 4.7-star rating, the GRID gives you a perfect way to test just how much a foam roller will append your healing for less than $30.

Luxfit’s Speckled Foam Roller, $24 on Amazon: The 36-inch version of this foam roller is Amazon’s No.1 best-selling “manual massage tool.” You can also get it in short lengths and you’re getting what nearly 2,600 reviewers rated a 4.7-star average. It’s simple, high density, and durable. Its smallest size is similar in price and construct to Amazon’s No.1 best-selling foam roller.

OPTP’s Soft Density Pro-Roller, $50 on Amazon: This top-rated roller is made of cross-linked and durable foam, made soft for self-massaging. The low density releases tension more gently with less discomfort. More than 1,100 reviewers leave the Pro-Roller with a 4.5-star average review and you can get it in multiple sizes and colors.

Brazyn’s Morph Trek Foam Roller, $68 on Amazon: Here’s a fancy feature — this foam roller can easily flatten, making it easily fit in your gym bag. The highly-rated and collapsible roller has a semi-smooth surface and a medium density, and you can get it in orange or black.

Hyperice’s Vyper 2.0 Vibrating Fitness Roller, $200 on Amazon: Similar in design and features to the above vibrating foam roller, the Hyperice edition elevates the design to a striking and minimalist aesthetic so you can leave it out in the living room and catch eyes. Functionally, it promises to maintain up to a nearly 9 G-Force pressure under your body and it will change forever how you roll out your sore muscles.

NextRoller’s 3-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller, $100 on Amazon: You didn’t read wrong — this foam roller comes alive with three different pressure settings and two-hour battery life. And more than 350 reviewers left it a 4.6-star average rating.

