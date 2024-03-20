Megan Fox Explains Why Drinking Machine Gun Kelly’s Blood Isn’t ‘Gross’

Megan Fox appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and in the midst of a lengthy conversation about her childhood, career, and best beauty tips, she addressed a far stranger facet of her public life: her and partner Machine Gun Kelly’s apparent penchant for drinking blood.

“One of the [rumors] that’s very persistent is that I’m like Satanic or do Satanic rituals or maybe adjacent to Illuminati,” Fox told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in the new episode, released Wednesday. “I don’t know why it started. There was just that one time that I said I drink blood ritualistically, and then everybody was like, ‘Wow, she’s into Satanic rituals.’ But that was a very misunderstood thing.”

Fox and MGK made headlines in 2022 when the actress told Glamour, “It’s just a few drops but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Ever since that public reveal, the Jennifer’s Body star said that people have unfairly aligned her with Satanic beliefs. “I actually was raised Pentecostal Christian,” she told Cooper. “I’m not currently a part of the church, but I definitely identify with Christ consciousness and I’m actually a very spiritual positive person.”

Fox went on to compare her and MGK’s occasional blood-drinking to the kind of bonding that kids did “back in the ’50s.”

“How many times did you see [when] little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers,” she said. “And they’re like, ‘We’re best friends forever now’ and they would smush the blood together on their fingers. That’s not Satanic.”

“It’s like that, except instead of rubbing your fingers together the drop of blood goes in your mouth,” she added. “And I don’t know why that becomes Satanic! What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?”

Fox did admit, though, that sharing that tidbit of information might have “exacerbated” things, especially after she and MGK had drawn conservative ire for their Halloween costumes that year. “I dressed up in bondage with a dog collar around my neck and he dressed up as a priest and he was feeding me communion on my knees,” she explained.

Her musician beau originally didn’t want her to address the backlash, she said. “He was like, ‘It’s so much cooler that people think we’re this bizarre, that we’re this weird, that we’re doing this kind of weird, magical shit in our basement. Let them think that this is what’s going on.’”

But Fox still wanted to set the record straight: “I don’t know any people who have been a part of the Satanic ritual. I’m not sure if the Illuminati is real,” she said, before quipping, “I feel like if it was real I would’ve been given an offer to join by now.”