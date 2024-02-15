Megan Fox Slams Claims About Her Looks After Viral Taylor Swift Pic: ‘Oh My God Guys’

Megan Fox said a “shadowy cell phone pic” was the reason that she looked unrecognizable in a viral photo of her taken at a Las Vegas nightclub after the Super Bowl.

Fans questioned what happened to the Transformers star’s appearance after the picture of her with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was shared online. On Wednesday, Fox shared a better lit image seemingly taken at the same time to slam trolls who’d suggested that she looked different as a result of plastic surgery.

The actress, 37, partied with Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub. The group, who were living it up after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, were photographed by Chiefs fan Joe Oravec, according to People.

Immediately, social media users started asking what happened to Fox’s face, while others just flat-out denied that she was even one of the people in the image. The comments apparently didn’t escape her attention.

“[O]h my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” Fox captioned her brighter photo on Instagram Wednesday. “[T]urns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan.”

The 37-year-old’s bizarre sex doll comments and reference to looking Ukrainian—whatever that means—didn’t go down well with some people.

“Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS?” one person wrote. “It’s not too late to edit out ‘Ukrainian,’” another replied. “Babe Ukraine is being annihilated in a war unprovoked,” a third wrote. “Pls can we just focus on that. Maybe raise awareness for that x just a thought x.”