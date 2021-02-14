Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Having Another Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having another child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

A source told The Daily Beast that Harry and Meghan told their families of the happy news before making it public.

The Valentine’s Day announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Harry sitting under a tree with Meghan’s head resting on his lap—her baby bump clearly visible.

The image was taken by Misan Harriman, who said in a tweet: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honored to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

Meghan had been widely rumored to be pregnant last year, when she applied for her privacy action against the Mail on Sunday to be delayed for a “confidential” reason.

Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July last year, and wrote a moving article about the traumatic experience for the New York Times.

In the piece she wrote described the “unbearable grief” of miscarriage, which she said was “experienced by many but talked about by few.”

Meghan wrote: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

It has not been revealed how far along in her pregnancy Meghan is, or when the baby is due.

This story will be updated...