Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Flirting With Royal Danger in New Biography

“We just don’t know,” an old family friend of Prince Harry’s said when asked if Finding Freedom, the new biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is going to be the damning, receipt-brandishing account of racism and sexism within the palace that friends of the couple have threatened and courtiers have long feared.

The friend added, “The hope, obviously, is that everyone is just hyping it and it will actually be less of a big deal than they say, but nobody really knows.”