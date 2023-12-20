Meghan Markle Brews Up Frothy New Vegan Coffee Ad

It is not quite Suits, but Meghan Markle has refreshed her acting chops, portraying a multi-tasking worker in a frothy Instagram advertisement for vegan coffee brand Clevr Blends, in which she is an investor.

The whimsical commercial sees Meghan ditch her role of duchess for an overscheduled Girl Friday, popping up in all Clevr’s different departments, from the “fulfillment crew” to the digital and operations teams.

The ad then shows her missing an attempted fist bump with a fictional colleague as she leaves the office, prompting CEO and co-founder of Clevr Blends Hannah Mendoza to dissolve into a fit of giggles that appears to be as organic as the coffee they are peddling.

The venture was one of Meghan’s first solo business endeavors after quitting the royal family, and she previously enlisted Oprah Winfrey to sing the praises of the brand, unboxing some of their products on social media.

The company, founded in January 2019, specializes in oat latte blends in powder form, and the brand advocates ethical sourcing and community-building, neatly aligning with the principles of Meghan’s Archewell foundation.