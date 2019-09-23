Meghan Markle Clutches Archie Harrison as They Land in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, with their baby Archie Harrison, whom they were pictured with as they deplaned.

The pictures are among the first less-than-perfectly-staged shots of the family together as opposed to the carefully curated images they have been releasing on Instagram since the birth of their baby in the spring.

Pictures of the trio would be hugely valuable to photographers covering the tour but the palace has not yet suggested that Archie will make any formal appearances. However, in a statement last night the palace said Harry “can’t wait” to introduce their son to Africa, provoking hopes they might stage a formal photocall.

Harry and Meghan, who arrived in Cape Town 40 minutes late following an overnight flight from London, were photographed smiling broadly as they carried their four-month-old off the plane.

The Sussexes are due to visit a Cape Town township later today, after settling Archie in at their base, which is believed to be the High Commissioner’s house.

Later in the week, Harry will head off to Malawi via a small propeller plane while Meghan and Archie will stay in Cape Town.

Security concerns mean many engagements are not being announced in advance, however the palace has said that Meghan will be passing on some of the many clothes sent to her son by well-wishers. It is believed she will take clothes, books, and pens to the mothers2mothers charity, which assists families with HIV.