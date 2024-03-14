Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram With Lifestyle Brand ‘American Riviera Orchard’

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram on Thursday to tease a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in a short video promo.

The teaser, which is only about 20 seconds long, introduces the Duchess of Sussex’s new brand through a series of shots including a close-up of a flower arrangement, a medium shot of the duchess in her kitchen, and a wide shot of a woman in a long skirt framed in a doorway. It’s all shot in a grainy film reel style and set to Nancy Wilson’s 1960 jazz song “I Wish You Love,” clearly evoking a mid-century domestic aesthetic.

The brand’s few Instagram posts feature a simple white-and-gold design with a delicate, curled logo. Its website invites viewers to join a waitlist for further updates, but has no active pages.

Though there are few details about what American Riviera Orchard will market, its trademark application reveals a plan to sell kitchen and home goods. It includes tableware, textiles, cookbooks, and jellies and jams among the goods and services the brand will provide.

“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart—all the things she’s passionate about,” a source told Page Six Style.

Markle’s new brand is also based in Montecito, the small central coast town where she and Prince Harry now reside with their children. Montecito is part of Santa Barbara County—an area referred to as the American Riviera.

The Sussexes previously shut down their joint social media account when they stepped down from senior working duties in 2020. Recently, they’ve made steps toward launching other ventures, including a shiny new website that went live last month.

Markle previously ran a successful lifestyle blog called the Tig, which she closed in 2017.