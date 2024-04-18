Meghan Markle Shows Up (Online) For Her Jam Pal’s Parenting Charity

One good turn on Instagram deserves another.

After Meghan Markle’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen posted a glowing review of her pal’s new American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam earlier this week, Meghan on Thursday posed with McKee Zafjen, the pair sporting branded T-shirts supporting her charity, Alliance of Moms.

Meghan, 42, was photographed wearing the shirt bearing the slogan, “Love like a mother.”

In an accompanying post, McKee Zajfen said the T-shirts were for a Mother’s Day campaign for her charity, which supports pregnant teenagers and young parents in the foster care system in Los Angeles.

McKee Zajfen, 44, wrote that Meghan was one of the people in her life who lifted her up “with undeniable force of pure love.”

McKee Zafjen was struck by tragedy in July 2022 when her nine-year-old son, George, died suddenly at the family home.

Speaking of Meghan, she added: “You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother! Thank you for continuing to support the @‌allianceofmoms. For supporting this campaign and our youth. In doing so, you are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care.”

Earlier this week Zajfen received one of Meghan’s limited edition American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam pots. She posted online, writing: “Oh Just a taste of what’s to come! So proud of you M @‌americanrivieraorchard.”

Meghan and Kelly went skiing in Utah together last month, with their friend Heather Dorak, a Pilates instructor.

Zajfen posted pictures of the trio from the slopes, writing: “Beyond grateful for the best of friends! What a trip! Thank you doesn’t even begin to express what my heart is feeling after this trip.

“The love of family time and adventure and belly laughs made this trip one for the books!

“Here’s to many more adventures with friends that feel like family and appreciating each day.”