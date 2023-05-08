Meghan Goes Hiking Without Harry Over Coronation Weekend
DRAMA-FREE
Meghan Markle was spotted hiking with two friends in California on Sunday morning, having skipped Charles II’s Coronation to “minimize the drama,” as a source told the Daily Mail over the weekend. Notably absent from the stroll was Prince Harry, who landed in Los Angeles after abruptly taking his leave from the U.K., having spent less than 30 hours in the country for the festivities. Also not pictured out and about alongside Markle were her two children, including eldest Archie, who rang in his fourth birthday with a “low-key” party on Saturday. A source emphasized to Page Six last month that Archie’s birthday was the primary reason for Meghan’s absence from the Coronation, something that royal biographer Omid Scobie disputed. “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” he told This Morning earlier this week. “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”