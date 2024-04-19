Meghan Markle Starts Shooting Her Netflix Cooking Show Two Miles From Home

Meghan Markle has started filming her Netflix cooking and homemaking show, and her 50-strong production team have rented a property two miles from her home to shoot the series.

The revelation comes just days after Meghan sent out a limited edition of 50 pots of homemade American Riviera Orchard jam to close friends and top influencers, some of whom posted about the sweet treat on their Instagram Stories.

Now, DailyMail.com has published official paperwork showing that Meghan’s crew of 50 are filming not at her and Prince Harry’s palatial home but in a nearby property located just two miles from them.

The document shows that filming was authorized to start on Sunday, April 14, and can continue until June 25.

Aerial photographs of the shoot location showed the property’s driveway swamped with SUVs, production tents, and an RV. The property, owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, successful business people known locally for their support of good causes, is located in a gated community and bordered by lemon and avocado orchards, DailyMail.com said.

Meghan has said her new show will be about “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.”

Meghan’s new brand, American Riviera Orchard, seems set to inhabit a similar domestic space, with paperwork suggesting it will sell jam and nut butters and homewares as well as downloadable recipes.

Meghan’s show is being directed by Michael Steed, Anthony Bourdain’s director, and also on board is Leah Hariton, showrunner for Selena Gomez’s HBO cooking show, Selena + Chef.

Harry, meanwhile, is filming a new show about polo, being made by the team behind the Ryan Reynolds’ smash hit sports show Welcome to Wrexham.