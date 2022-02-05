These Meghan Markle-Approved Sunnies Are Perfect For Every Face Shape

I’m not someone who has a massive collection of sunglasses stashed away in my closet. For years now, I’ve been a devoted Ray-Bans fan, wearing their signature styles like the Aviator, the Clubmater, and the ever-popular Wayfarer. But then I saw Meghan Markle in a pair of sunglasses that made me inspired to shake things up. Plus, finding these coveted Meghan Markle sunglasses wasn't as difficult (or expensive) as I had imagined.

In fact, at just $69 a pop, the Meghan Markle-approved Air Heart sunglasses by Le Specs are not only chic, but they're actually affordable

I’ll be honest and admit that I didn’t discover Le Specs on my own. As an avid follower of the Royal Family’s fashion choices, I first found out about the Air Heart design after the Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing these gorgeous sunnies in New York a few years ago in paparazzi shots. I immediately fell in love with how bold and classic the modern cat-eye design was, and how someone as stylish and renowned as Markle is would be wearing $69 sunglasses when she could easily spend way more on eyewear. It’s rare that someone in that old-world institution ever wears something under $100, so I knew if she was rocking them they had to be worth trying out.

I didn’t buy the Air Heart sunglasses right away; in fact, I waited a few years and would occasionally Google them to make sure they weren’t sold out or being retired from the brand before finally pulling the trigger and taking them for a spin out in the sun. Seeing them *finally* go on sale at one point was enough to pique my interest all these years later.

As expected, these exaggerated cat-eye shades are definitely a statement piece. When I tried them on, they reminded me of something Jackie Kennedy Onassis would have worn back in the '60s, but with a contemporary update. When you wear them, people will notice, but that’s the best part of the Air Heart shades. They’re big, bold, and beautiful, and you will feel effortlessly cool wearing them. And I still can’t believe they’re less than $70 when they look and feel like they cost $500.

Though my rectangular face shape isn’t anywhere near similar to Markle’s oval-shaped face, that didn’t matter at all. In fact, the Air Heart design looks incredible on just about every face shape and size, from heart-shaped to round and everything in between. They’ve become a fixture in my accessories collection and have officially dethroned my Ray-Bans as my favorite pair of sunglasses.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses Both Meghan Markle and Olivia Palermo are fans of these classic shades. Buy at Revolve $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 69 Free Shipping | Free Returns

