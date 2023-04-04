Meghan Markle to Get New Award for ‘Tireless’ Activism

Meghan Markle needs to clear some space on her mantelpiece; she is to be given another charitable award for her “tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world” and “for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.”

The new gong is coming from the Ms. Foundation for Women, and will be presented by her friend Gloria Steinem, described on the foundation’s website as “Co-founding mother of the Ms. Foundation.”

The theme of the May 15 Women of Vision Awards and gala dinner, for which tickets cost $1,500, is “Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power.”

The organisation says Markle is being honored for her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls,” which “remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.”

A profile page says of Markle: “In 2022, Meghan launched Archetypes, a record-breaking podcast exploring the labels that try to hold women back.”

It says she is “a passionate advocate for family rights, and an investor in dynamic female-founded companies” and is “noted as one of the most powerful and influential women in the world.”

The website profile also describes her as a New York Times bestselling author citing her children’s book The Bench, although declines to link to the withering Times review of the same book, which was headlined, “The Tortured Rhyme and Reason of Meghan Markle’s Picture Book Debut” and said one of Markle’s rhymes was so bad it should be “illegal.”

Also receiving an award is LaTosha Brown, a co-founder of Black Voters Matter organization.

The gala will be hosted by Danielle Moodie, host of the Woke AF Daily podcast.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan were awarded the Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation, for taking a “heroic” stand against “structural racism” in the royal family.

Kennedy family scholar, David Nasaw, called it “somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous, asking “what in God’s name” the Sussexes had done “to merit” the award.

Meghan and Steinem are close friends, as consumers of Meghan’s podcasts and interviews will know, where she has been referenced as a “dear friend.”

Meghan has said of her, “She reminds me that when you have anger, you have to channel that energy into something that makes a difference. That’s what activism is. It’s about how we show up.”