Meghan Markle vs. the Mail Is a Grudge Match That’s Far From Over

Meghan Markle won a dramatic legal victory Thursday over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, the Daily Mail and MailOnline. However, her gloating reaction to the judgement, in which she referred to the “daily fail” and named and shamed the newspapers’ proprietor, Jonathan Rothermere, may only serve to intensify negative coverage of her in the British media, experts and tabloid insiders have told The Daily Beast.

After three years of argument and millions of dollars in legal fees, it took less than 10 minutes for a senior judge to demolish ANL’s argument that the outlets were entitled to publish extensive extracts from a letter that Meghan wrote to her father.

The key moment came when Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, emphatically declared: “The Duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter. Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest.”