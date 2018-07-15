Meghan Markle's Dad: My Daughter is Suffering Because of the Royals

We’re guessing Thomas Markle Sr’s invitation to the palace will be permanently lost in the post after a fresh outburst in the UK media this morning, in which he slams the palace for allegedly crushing his daughter’s vivacious spirit and cutting him off, says she is being stifled by outdated traditions and wraps up by saying he could die soon and so Meghan really should make an effort to contact him.

How extraordinary to think that just two short months ago, Kensington Palace was announcing that he was all set to walk Meghan down the aisle for her wedding to Prince Harry.

Then came the revelation he had posed for set up photographs, then came the interviews with TMZ, the interviews with British TV and now this fresh impotent scream of fury against the palace, in today’s Sun on Sunday.

Thomas, 73, said he can tell that his daughter is “terrified” due to her “pained smile,” and added that the royal dress code was “ridiculous”, saying, “Meghan seems like something out of an old movie. Why in 2018 are we dressing like the 1930s? Why do they have to cover their knees?”

Thomas said the royals had not returned his calls since his controversial interview with Good Morning Britain.

He said, “The reason I am being shunned is because I made a profit on the staged pictures,” but he then appeared to contradict himself by saying that after the pictures were taken, “Harry and Meghan called and said, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about. You’ve got three suits waiting and shoes to wear’…Arrangements were being made to take me to the airport.”

However, he called off the trip after suffering chest pains, just as a royal minder was preparing to collect him to take him to the airport.

He said his message to Harry, whom he says he has has chatted to half a dozen times on the phone, is: “Get over it, I am your new father-in-law.”

He told The Sun on Sunday: “I had a heart attack, doesn’t anybody care? I could actually die soon. Does she want this to be the last thing we’ve said to each other?”

Markle also said "I just want to clear the air and tell her how proud I am of her.”

Some might say this is a funny way of doing it, however there is one shred of hope for the royals in a remark that Markle made, saying, “I would like to make this my last interview.”

Good idea.