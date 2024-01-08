Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Trump for Mocking Her Dad’s Injuries

Meghan McCain took Donald Trump to task on Saturday, ripping into him as a “piece of shit” after the former president mocked her father, the late John McCain, at an Iowa rally this week.

Trump mocked McCain’s father along the campaign trail during a two-hour speech in Newton, saying he “for some reason, couldn’t get his arm up” to help Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. (The late senator could not raise his arms above his shoulders because of injuries he sustained as a soldier and prisoner in the Vietnam War.)

“You know, without John McCain, we would have had it done,” Trump said.

Hours later, Meghan McCain tweeted, “My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him.”

“Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won’t campaign with him,” she added pointedly.

Trump has repeatedly attacked John McCain over the years, including prior to the lawmaker’s death in 2018. While running in the 2016 election, Trump argued that McCain was not a war hero.

“He was a war hero because he was captured,” he insisted. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

In 2019, Trump added another blunt assessment, declaring, “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.”