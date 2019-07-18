Meghan McCain Feels Trump’s Racism Takes Away Her ‘Agency’ to Bash Ilhan Omar

Reacting to the outbreak of “Send Her Back” chants directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at President Trump’s Wednesday night rally in North Carolina, The View’s Meghan McCain groused on Thursday that the president’s relentless racist attacks against Omar takes away her “agency” to criticize the Muslim congresswoman.

In a segment first spotted by Raw Story, co-host Sunny Hostin said the chants “terrified” her, prompting McCain to chime in and describe the rally as “really dystopian” before noting that she’s also been a fierce critic of Omar.

“Everyone at this table, and I think, people that watch this show or have ever seen the dumpster fire of my interview with Seth Meyers know I have been one of Ilhan Omar’s most vocal critics regarding Israel,” she declared. “Regarding some of her comments I and others interpreted as anti-Semitic.”

She then complained that Trump’s hyper-focus on Omar’s race and immigrant roots has suddenly prevented her from personally going after the Minnesota lawmaker as much as she’d like to.

“But the problem right now is, you’re taking away my agency to criticize her policy,” McCain continued. “You’re making this about race, xenophobia, racism. I think any time you’re hitting in a territory where you’re telling any American citizen of a different color than you, to send them back, I too didn’t think this is something I would see in my country, especially going into 2020.”

The conservative View host has targeted Omar for criticism for months now. In March, she actually cried on-air over what she perceived as the progressive lawmaker’s “scary” comments on Israel, noting that while she wasn’t Jewish she verged on “being a Zionist” and had Jewish friends.