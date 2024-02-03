Meghan McCain thinks we need more of the “real” Joe Biden.

On Thursday, Politico reported that behind closed doors, Biden has called Donald Trump a “sick fuck.” McCain posted on X Friday saying, “I continue to not understand why Biden’s team keeps him so isolated because him calling Trump a “sick fuck” is my favorite thing he’s done in months and months.”

“It’s real, and we need more real from everyone in politics in general,” McCain wrote.

Biden almost repeated the comment in front of a crowd during a rally to commemorate the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “You know, Trump and his MAGA supporters not only embrace political violence, but they laugh about it,” Biden said. “And he thinks that’s funny. He laughed about it. What a sick—My God,” he said to laughter and applause.

Politico also reported that Biden also recently spoke about Trump behind closed doors, commenting on “What a fucking asshole the guy is.”