A day after Hillary Clinton said “nobody likes” her 2016 Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders and suggested she may not endorse him should he be the party’s 2020 pick, The View’s Meghan McCain advised the ex-secretary of state to hit the senator even “harder,” exclaiming that she can’t “stand” him.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of the long-running ABC talk show, the entire panel sided with the former first lady in her reignited feud with the Vermont senator. After liberal co-host Joy Behar noted that the criticism Clinton has received from many Democrats is an example of “how she can’t win,” host Whoopi Goldberg added that she was likely just mad over Sanders treating her poorly in the past.

“Maybe she’s being honest and maybe she’s being transparent and aren’t we as a country tired of this opaqueness that we’re seeing?” Sunny Hostin declared. “Aren’t we tired of a lack of transparency? And Elizabeth Warren, when she went up after the debate and said, ‘Did you just call me a liar on television,’ and I think that Hillary Clinton’s coming out and saying, ‘You know, this happened to me too.’”

McCain, meanwhile, criticized the former New York senator’s timing of her anti-Sanders broadside—but mostly from the angle that Clinton didn’t hit him hard enough.

“I will say I do think the timing of it is not great,” the conservative host stated. “I would have hit him harder on policy and then the ‘Bernie bro’ sexism that we’ve been talking about for days about what she experienced when she was running as a candidate and his followers, what they did to her.”

Over the past couple of weeks, McCain has regularly blasted Sanders, claiming he “has a problem with women” while bashing “misogynistic Bernie Bros” for their online attacks on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Further stating that the “timing and language is bad” because she can understand what it’s like for someone to say that “nobody likes you in the press,” she added that it was “stupid” for Clinton because “she has much more ammo in her back pocket.”

Later in the segment, after Hostin described Sanders as a “get off my lawn kind of guy” who doesn’t make it a habit of wishing people happy birthday, McCain said that this looks like infighting in the Democratic Party. She, however, wanted to make one thing clear about her feelings towards Sanders.

“By the way, I can’t stand him,” she exclaimed. “I’m a conservative woman. I can’t stand him.”